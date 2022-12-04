Punjagutta graveyard revamped, more greenery will be added: KTR

The graveyard is being developed on lines of Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:13 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: From being an eyesore, the Punjagutta graveyard has been revamped and more greenery will be added to it, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao.

Taking to Twitter and sharing pictures, the Minister tweeted, “Remember the eyesore that Punjagutta Graveyard was when one had to travel anywhere near the Nagarjuna circle? GHMC is revamping it & it’s almost there. Here is what it looks like now. Will be adding more greenery & some aesthetics too.”

The graveyard is being developed on lines of Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.