Puran clinches chess title

Published Date - 06:29 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: Puran Rathod was crowned champion in the U-19 boys category at the 40th Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournament held at the LB Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Puran scored five points from as many rounds to bag the top honours. Gurram Prahlad Reddy settled for second spot with 3.5 points while Dharmana Suryanarayana followed him with three points.

Results: U-19: Boys: 1 Puran Rathod (5), 2 Gurram Prahlad Reddy (3.5), 3 Dharmana Suryanarayana (3); Girls: 1 A Vennela (2), 2 M Sri Harika; U-17: Boys: 1 Animoni Mahesh Yadav (5), 2 Vaibhav Kulkarni (4), 3 Rithvik Marri (2.5); Girls: 1 Vedhika Goel (2), 2 Bandari Bhulakshmi; U-15: Boys: 1 Rithwik Janugam (4.5), 2 Bhabnish Kumar Bohidar (3.5), 3 Bhaskar Rayani Maruthi Roshan (3.5); U-13: 1 Jayendran Issac (5), 2 V Jatinreddy (4); 3 Akella Sankalpa Rithvik (4); Girls: 1 K Hasini (4), 2 Akshara Sreehitha Devulapalli (3), 3 Kota Sreetheertha (3); U-11: 1 Agasthya Samhitha Pabba (5), 2 Adhyayan Banerjee (4.5), 3 Krithikreddy Nandyala (4.5); Girls: 1 Tanvi Kakarala (4), 2 Sai Susheela Reddycherla (3), 3 P Sai Pranitha (3); U-9: Boys: 1 Dharmik Virat (5), 2 Advay Bharatram (4.5), 3 Ushnish Pan (4.5); Girls: 1 Ridhima Singh (3), 2 Pubbathi Loukya Goud; U-7: Boys:1 Hardhik Billa (4), 2 Thimmaraju Sathvik (4), 3 Arjun Kasam (3.5); Girls: Kavya Nirvana Koppolu (4), 2 M Akshara Kalyani (4), 3 P Joshini.