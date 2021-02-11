Puvvada Ajay Kumar launches TRS membership drive in Khammam

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar asked the party leaders and workers to make committed efforts to place the district at top in the State in the membership drive

Khammam: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) membership drive was launched at the party district headquarters in Khammam on Thursday.

Speaking after launching the drive Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar asked the party leaders and workers to make committed efforts to place the district at top in the State in the membership drive. He handed over active membership receipts to the party leaders on the occasion.

Ajay Kumar said Khammam topped the State in the last membership drive by exceeding the set target. The same should be repeated this time by surpassing the previous record following the directions of the party chief K Chanadrashekhar Rao and the working president K T Rama Rao.

There should be effective coordination among the party’s legislators, elected members and the leaders in enrolling both the active and ordinary members. All the party leaders should enroll themselves as active members, the minister suggested.

A target of 50, 000 members for each Assembly constituency was set, however efforts have to be made to exceed the target in a planned manner so that the party would be strengthened at grassroots level in Khammam district.

During the enrolment complete data of the members such as their address, mobile and Aadhaar numbers and nominee details have to be obtained as they would be extended free accident insurance cover, Ajay Kumar explained.

The party committees at village and mandal level and division level in urban areas have to be prepared. The data of the enrolled members has to be uploaded online and the working president Rama Rao would monitor the process continuously, he noted.

Care should be taken to ensure the representation of people from all sections of the society in the party membership drive Ajay Kumar said adding that the drive should be organised like a celebration.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, MLA Ramulu Naik, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, his deputy B Murali Prasad, TS Seeds Corporation Chairman K Koteswar Rao, party state general secretary N Naresh Reddy and others were present.

