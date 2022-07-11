Puvvada inspects flood situation in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar the flood situation in Munneru stream and Kalvoddu area in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the district administration to be vigilant in view of the incessant heavy rains in the State.

On Monday the minister inspected the flood situation in Munneru stream and Kalvoddu area in Khammam along with Mayor P Neeraja, District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi.

Ajay Kumar said that there was no threat due to flood in the stream at present and if the flood intensifies, the people of the flood affected areas would be rehabilitated in the local Nayabazaar College, where food, drinking water and basic facilities would be provided to people.

According to the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, all arrangements have been made towards relief measures in the wake of the flood situation. So far there has been no loss of property or loss of life, but high alert was being maintained, the minister noted.

Adequate warnings and signs indicating alternative routes have been installed at rivers and streams that were overflowing in rural areas. Similarly, people should take proper precautions not to try to cross the small streams between the villages during the rainy season, he suggested.

SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, RDO Ravindranath, irrigation DE Uday Pratap, MRO Shailaja and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .