Puvvada inspects integrated collectorate works in Khammam

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the officials to expedite the works of integrated district offices complex

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar inspected IDOC works in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the officials to expedite the works of integrated district offices complex (IDOC) under construction at V Venkatayapalem near Khammam.

The minister along MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLA S Venkata Veeraiah and K Upender Reddy, district Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier inspected the construction work of the new collectorate on Wednesday.

Ajay Kumar enquired the Collector and other officials about the progress of the works. As the works were already behind the schedule he suggested taking up the rest of the work on a war footing basis and keeping it ready for inauguration by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The minister said that the State government was constructing new collectorate buildings in all the districts. As a part of that construction of the IDOC was taken up in Khammam at a cost of Rs.44 crores in an area of 1.69 lakh square feet.

For the convenience of administration all district offices would be located under one roof at IDOC. It helps to take the services closer to the people, the minister noted. SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar and others were present.