Khammam: Ensure irrigation to tail end lands in yasangi season, Puvvada tells officials

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking at the District Irrigation Advisory Board meeting in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: The State government has been making efforts to achieve a blindness-free Telangana, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He directed the district health officials to make elaborate arrangements for the launch of the second phase Kanti Velugu programme on Jan 18 in the district.

He held a meeting here on Tuesday to review arrangements and told officials to provide basic facilities at eye-testing camps to be held as part of the programme.

Ajay Kumar along with MLC Tata Madhusudan, ZP chairman L Kamal Raj, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs Ramulu Naik and S Venkata Veeraiah earlier attended the District Irrigation Advisory Board meeting chaired by district Collector VP Gautham at the collectorate.

The minister inquired about the progress of various development works and problems brought to his attention by the public representatives. He told the authorities to take measures to provide irrigation water to the farmers without any shortcomings.

Irrigation canals in Khammam district especially Nagarjuna Sagar left canal should be fully used for agriculture and to take proper measures to ensure irrigation to tail end lands in ensuing yasangi season through major, medium and minor lift irrigation projects.

MLC Madhusuddhan asked the advisory board to see that the lands under the jurisdiction of the irrigation department should not be encroached and take strict measures in that direction.

Additional Collectors N Madhusudhan and Snehalatha Mogili, trainee Collector Radhika Gupta, Rythu Vedika district president Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao, irrigation CE Shankar Naik and others were present.