Puvvada, Palla campaign at the dawn in Khammam

By | Published: 2:07 am

Khammam: Blending the election campaign with the fitness regime, Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal Graduates’ MLC constituency candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy met morning walkers at Sardar Patel Stadium and Lakaram Tank Bund here on Thursday.

He, along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, walked around the stadium and later the tank bund interacting with people. The Minister introduced Rajeshwar Reddy to the walkers and sought their support for his reelection.

Ajay Kumar said Reddy being an experienced academician would be able to address the issues of the youth if elected. The TRS government was making continuous efforts to create job opportunities for youth locally. In Khammam, it had established an IT Hub, where hundreds of Khammam youths had secured jobs, he said.

Rajeshwar Reddy, the sitting MLC, appealed to the graduates to support him in the MLC election, assuring them that he would fulfil their aspirations.

SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and others accompanied the two. Later in the day, Ajay Kumar and Rajeshwar Reddy, along with ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, Seeds Corporation Chairman K Koteswar Rao and TRS State secretary T Madhu, participated in an election meeting at Nagulavancha of Chintakani mandal.

