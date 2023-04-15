Hyderabad: Youth held for waving Godse photo

The suspect was identified as Ch Hema Kumar (21), a private employee from Siddiq Nagar in Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sat - 15 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Shahinayathgunj police on Thursday arrested the man who displayed the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, Nathuram Godse, during the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on March 30.

The suspect was identified as Ch Hema Kumar (21), a private employee from Siddiq Nagar in Gachibowli.

According to the police, Hema Kumar carried the photograph of Godse and a video clip of it had gone viral and drew wide criticism on social media. Subsequently, the police booked a case and arrested him.

Also Read Nathuram Godse’s photo displayed during Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad