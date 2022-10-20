Rachakonda cops bust illegal betting on horse racing, seize over Rs 10 lakh

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:20 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly organizing illegal betting on horse races were caught by the Rachakonda Special Operations (L B Nagar) Team on Thursday. An amount of Rs. 3 lakh in cash was seized and a bank account with a deposit of Rs. 7.20 lakh was freezed by the police.

The arrested persons are identified as Bujji Vinod Kumar (45) and Regulagadda Sai Kumar (23) both residents of Kothapet. Adesh Singh, the main organizer is absconding.

“Vinod Kumar formed a Whatsapp group “Turf Line” with punters and accepted betting amount from punters on the ongoing horse races. On receiving information, a raid was conducted on the house of Vinod Kumar at Janapriya Homes, Kothapet and he along with Sai Kumar were arrested,” said the Rachakonda police.