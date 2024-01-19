| Rachakonda Cops Send 118 To Jail In 15 Days For Harassing Women

In addition, four persons were also caught for women harassment during She Teams decoy operations and one child marriage too was averted

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 09:05 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda She Teams caught a total of 118 individuals including 64 minors for allegedly harassing women at various places between January 1 and 15.

In addition, four persons were also caught for women harassment during She Teams decoy operations and one child marriage too was averted.

Officials said complaints were received from various sources including direct, through WhatsApp and via social media from different hotspots like metro trains, stations, bus stops, workplaces and colleges.

Those caught attended mandatory counseling sessions conducted by trained counselors and professional psychologists at the Police Commissioner’s camp office at Alkapuri cross-roads, LB Nagar.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G.Sudheer Babu appreciated the work of She Teams and urged women to approach She Teams through the Rachakonda WhatsApp control number – 8712662111 or Dial 100 when in distress.