Rachakonda CP inaugurates CCTV project in Alair

Hyderabad: Surveillance cameras are proving to be helpful in saving innocents from false allegations and making policing easier, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said here on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating 70 surveillance cameras as part of the Community CCTV Project along with Government Whip and Alair MLA G Sunita Mahender Reddy at Masaipeta village in Alair, Bhagwat said the cameras were installed at a cost of Rs 11 lakh. Surveillance cameras are the third eye which will help police in solving cases in a lesser time. As per international norms, the ratio of police per 1 lakh population is 243. But, now it is only 140 in the country.

“The CCTVS are helping the police in solving nearly 70 percent of cases and innocents are being saved from false allegations with the help of surveillance cameras,” he said.