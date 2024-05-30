New office for Cyber Lab opened in Sangareddy

The office was provided with all the infrastructure, and computers to make it look like a corporate office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 06:35 PM

SP Sangareddy Chennuri Rupesh inaugurates new office for Cyber Lab in Sangareddy on Thursday

Sangareddy: Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh inaugurated a new office for the Cyber Lab D4C (District Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) at the SP office on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion SP Rupesh has said that the IT Cell and Cyber Cell would work on the same premises which would eventually improve the performance of both departments. The office was provided with all the infrastructure, and computers to make it look like a corporate office. He has said that the Cyber Lab will also train the constables dealing with cyber crimes and IT in all the Police stations across the district. Additional SP Sanjeev Rao, Administrative Officer E Kalyani, DSPs N Venugopal Reddy, Sathaiah Goud, Ravindar Reddy, Ramohan Reddy, Venkat Reddy and others were present.