Rachakonda CP suspends inspector over civil dispute

The Inspector K Satish had alleged got himself involved in a civil dispute pertaining to a land parcel at Thukkuguda in Pahadishareef.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:01 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

The Inspector K Satish had alleged got himself involved in a civil dispute pertaining to a land parcel at Thukkuguda in Pahadishareef.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu placed under suspension Pahadishareef Inspector for allegedly involving in civil issues. The Inspector K Satish had alleged got himself involved in a civil dispute pertaining to a land parcel at Thukkuguda in Pahadishareef.

On a complaint, the Rachakonda Commissioner conducted an enquiry and placed the Inspector under suspension.