Man ends life following quarrel with wife in Hyderabad

The couple was married for one year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 08:23 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide at his house in Pahadishareef following a quarrel with his wife on Friday night.

Suraj Lal (22), a native of Uttar Pradesh and resident of Thukkuguda, worked at a farm and stayed along with his wife Jyothi.

Also Read Hyderabad to get a park for techies soon

The couple was married for one year.

On Friday night, Suraj came home in an inebriated condition and picked up a quarrel with his wife over family issues. His sister came and took away Jyothi from the house saying they will discuss the issue next morning.

On Saturday morning, when Jyothi returned to their house, she found Suraj hanging from the ceiling fan in the house. “Suraj slipped into depression over family issues and might have ended his life,” said the Pahadi Shareef police.

A case is registered.