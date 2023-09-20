Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau nabs three with charas, ganja

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:40 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau along with Pahadishareef police nabbed three persons who were possessing charas and ganja on Wednesday. The police seized 1030 grams of charas and 2 kilograms of ganja from them.

The arrested persons are Hyder Iqbal (35) and Mustaq Shah (35) of Jalna Maharashtra and Syed Javeed (50) of Pahadishareef.

Superintendent of Police, TSNAB said Javeed was purchasing the drugs from Iqbal and Mustaq and supplying to local customers in the city.

On a tip off, the TSNAB along with Pahadishareef police caught them.