Rachakonda CP transfers LB Nagar SI

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan, on Saturday transferred K Ravi Kumar, sub inspector L B Nagar police station, and directed him to report to the police control room.
The sub inspector was transferred following an inquiry into the alleged ‘torture’ of a woman at LB Nagar police station on Tuesday night.
The Commissioner had previously issued suspension orders against head constable Shiva Shanker and woman constable Sumalatha.