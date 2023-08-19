Rachakonda CP transfers LB Nagar SI

The sub inspector was transferred following an inquiry into the alleged 'torture' of a woman at LB Nagar police station on Tuesday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:51 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

The sub inspector was transferred following an inquiry into the alleged 'torture' of a woman at LB Nagar police station on Tuesday night.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan, on Saturday transferred K Ravi Kumar, sub inspector L B Nagar police station, and directed him to report to the police control room.

The sub inspector was transferred following an inquiry into the alleged ‘torture’ of a woman at LB Nagar police station on Tuesday night.

The Commissioner had previously issued suspension orders against head constable Shiva Shanker and woman constable Sumalatha.