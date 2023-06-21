| Ten Injured After Slab Of Under Construction Flyover Collapses In Lb Nagar

Ten injured after slab of under construction flyover collapses in LB Nagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:27 AM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: At least ten persons were injured when a slab of an under construction flyover caved in at L. B Nagar in the city on Wednesday.

The incident happened in early hours of the day when the workers were laying a slab between two pillars of the flyover when it caved in.

The workers who mostly belong to UP and Bihar were trapped in the iron frames of the slab.

Soon after the incident the rescue teams reached the spot and started pulling out the injured. All of them were rushed to the nearby hospitals.

The DRF team of GHMC reached the spot.

Efforts are going on to check of any other worker is trapped under the debris.

More details awaited.