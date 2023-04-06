Rachakonda CP visits SSC examination centres to review security arrangements

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner, D S Chauhan visited SSC examination centres on Thursday and reviewed security arrangements.

He visited the exam centre at L.B Nagar and interacted with the policemen on security duty. He asked them to be vigilant and sincerely perform their duties.

The police personnel were told to thoroughly frisk all the persons entering into the examination centre and not to allow mobile phones in centre.

Chauhan himself handed over his mobile phone to a woman constable at the gate after being alerted about ban on carrying of mobile phone in SSC exam centres.