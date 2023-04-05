BJP central leadership orchestrated SSC question paper leak: Sabitha

BJP wanted cancellation of the Class X exams by leaking the question papers and put students' future at stake, said Sabitha

Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy accused the BJP central leadership of orchestrating the SSC question paper leak through the local party leaders here.

In an interaction with T News television channel on Wednesday, she said the BJP wanted cancellation of the Class X exams by leaking the question papers and putting students’ future at stake.

Asserting that elaborate arrangements were put in place for the exam on Thursday, she appealed to students not to get worried about the exams and urged parents to instil confidence among their children.

Earlier in the day, speaking to presspersons in Vikarabad, the Minister charged BJP of hatching conspiracies to foment unrest in Telangana with SSC question paper leak. However, the people would not tolerate their cheap politics and teach a fitting lesson.

Soon, after the question paper leak on Tuesday, the BJP workers staged a protest and again the same workers held a demonstration demanding release of the suspects in the case, she pointed out.

“As a Member of Parliament, was it not the responsibility of Bandi Sanjay Kumar to inform the police after receiving the question paper on his WhatsApp,” she questioned and added that the MP instead shared it on social media and subjected students and parents to stress.

Also, the teacher who was involved in the Class X first language (Telugu) question paper leak at Tandur in Vikarabad district was affiliated to the BJP Teacher’s Union, Sabitha Indra Reddy added.