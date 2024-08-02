Rachakonda police rescue 326 children under ‘Operation Muskaan-X’

Hyderabad: A total of 326 children including 15 girls were rescued from various places under ‘Operation Muskaan – X’ conducted across Rachakonda Police Commissionerate during the month of July.

The operation was conducted to trace out missing children and rescue children from begging, rag picking, child labour etc.

As part of these operations, nine teams were formed in Rachakonda Commissionerate and these teams conducted rescue operations on various industries, companies and other establishments. Special drive was also carried out against children deployed for begging.

During the period, total of 326 children have been rescued and 155 criminal cases were registered against their employers and business establishments. Rachakonda Police appealed to the citizens to share any information regarding child labour on Dial -100 or 1098.

Number of children rescued in July:

Total – 326

Boys – 311

Girls – 15

Within Telangana – 108

From other states – 218