Rachakonda Police to launch ‘She for Her’ programme

The unique student-engagement initiative will be aimed at training girl students in women's safety and cyber security

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:08 AM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: In the coming days, the Rachakonda Police will launch a unique student-engagement initiative titled ‘SHE for HER’, which will be specifically aimed at training girl students in women safety and cyber security, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police D S Chauhan on Monday said.

Chauhan, while interacting with the members of She Teams, said, “In future we are going to start ‘SHE for HER Programme’ for college students. From each college, one or two girl students will be designated as SHE for HER and will be trained in women’s safety and security awareness and education.”

He also discussed the roadmap for women and girl safety in the year ahead. Chauhan visited the office of the She Teams and also met DCP Saleema and the other women constables who were part of the initiative started to ensure the safety of women and girls.

Interacting with the women constables working with the She Teams, Chouhan said that the Rachakonda Police will be conducting cyber awareness programme in all educational institutions.

He said cyberstalking also needs to be focused upon and a comprehensive action plan made to curb the crime. Chauhan directed the She Teams to act tough against eve-teasers and show zero tolerance towards them. “Continuous patrolling and decoy operations should be conducted to catch eve-teasers and to provide a safe and secure environment to girls and women. Awareness programs should be conducted in all educational institutions, workplaces, and residential areas for girls and women,” he instructed.

The Rachakonda CP also instructed the officials to ensure the management of hostels followed rules mandated for running the facility.