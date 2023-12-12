Rachakonda She Teams nab 117 persons involved in crimes against women

Among those arrested was a 25 year-old man who was allegedly stalking and harassing a standard nine student

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda She Teams caught 117 persons who were allegedly involved in crimes against women between November 16 and 30. Cases were booked against 53 persons while the others were let off after a stern warning.

The She Teams received the complaints through email, phone, social media platforms and direct walk-in. “Four criminal cases and 47 petty cases were booked against the offenders while the remaining people were directed to attend counselling,” said an official of Rachakonda police.

Among those arrested was a 25 year-old man who was allegedly stalking and harassing a standard nine student. The victim had complained about it to her parents who approached the police with a complaint. The police registered a case and arrested the suspect. He was remanded.

In the other case, the She Teams caught an auto rickshaw driver, working for a transport company for misbehaving with a woman passenger. The victim had booked an auto to travel to her workplace and during the journey, the auto driver misbehaved with the woman. On a complaint the police registered a case and arrested him.

The She Teams as part of its awareness program between November 15 and 30 reached out to 8,275 women and girls at public places and sensitized them about the women safety measures initiated by the Rachakonda police.