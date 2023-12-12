Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy is the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner

The sitting police commissioner, Sandeep Shandhilya has been posted as the Director of Telangana State Narcotics Bureau.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:11 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday appointed new police commissioners to four zones and transferred the existing officers. Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy has been given the role of Police Commissioner of Hyderabad. The sitting police commissioner, Sandeep Shandhilya has been posted as the Director of Telangana State Narcotics Bureau.

Similarly, G Sudheer Babu, IPS batch of 2001 has been posted as Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanthy as the Commissioner of Police Cyberabad. M Stephen Raveendra and D S Chauhan were asked to report at the DGP office.