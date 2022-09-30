Racing: Treasure fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

(Representational Image) Magan Singh-trained Treasure looks good in the Stewards Cup 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86

Delhi: Magan Singh-trained Treasure looks good in the Stewards Cup 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86, in a field of seven runners the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. October 1. False rails are up. First race starts at 2-30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

Also Read Horse Racing: Divit Lady fancied for Delhi feature

1. Bigg Tymer 1, General Singh 2, Stride Away 3

2. Oralie 1, Kaka 2, Divit 3

3. Bumblebee 1, Queen Of The Sky 2, Master Causeway 3

4. Treasure 1, Warrior Thrive 2, Jeweller 3

5. Nizbati Wings 1, Excellent Girl 2, Lucky Lips 3

6. Hukamori 1, Midnight Hawk 2, Ashwa Maithli 3



Day’s Best: Bigg Tymer.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.