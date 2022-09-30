Racing: Treasure fancied for Delhi feature

Delhi: Magan Singh-trained Treasure looks good in the Stewards Cup 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86, in a field of seven runners the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. October 1. False rails are up. First race starts at 2-30 p.m.
SELECTIONS:
1. Bigg Tymer 1, General Singh 2, Stride Away 3
2. Oralie 1, Kaka 2, Divit 3
3. Bumblebee 1, Queen Of The Sky 2, Master Causeway 3
4. Treasure 1, Warrior Thrive 2, Jeweller 3
5. Nizbati Wings 1, Excellent Girl 2, Lucky Lips 3
6. Hukamori 1, Midnight Hawk 2, Ashwa Maithli 3
Day’s Best: Bigg Tymer.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.