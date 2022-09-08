Racing: The Sovereign Orb fancied for Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

(Representational Image) The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained The Sovereign Orb appeals most in a field of seven runners in the Yelahanka Plate 1200 metres

Mysuru: The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained The Sovereign Orb appeals most in a field of seven runners in the Yelahanka Plate 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above Class-I, the feature event of the races to be held on Friday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Spiritual Force 1, Impelling Power 2, Vijaya Sarathi 3

2. Muirfield 1, Great Hope 2, Coyote Girl 3

3. Shivalik Dhanush 1, Thea’s Gift 2, Come Alive 3

4. Kensington 1, Flash Bond 2, Teresita 3

5. Loch Lomond 1, Mandela 2, Eye The Mind 3

6. The Sovereign Orb 1, Segera 2, Contributor 3

7. Beat The Odds 1, Crimson Fire 2, Eddie The Eagle 3

Day’s Best: The Sovereign Orb.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.