| Racing Malibu Lagos Hard To Toss Shine In Trials At Malakpet Race Course

Racing: Malibu, Lagos, Hard To Toss shine in trials at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:11 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

(Representational Image) Malibu, Lagos, Hard To Toss and Silver Lining moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Malibu, Lagos, Hard To Toss and Silver Lining moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Doe A Deer (Ashhad Asbar) 47, moved freely. That’s My Way (Afroz Khan) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy.

Also Read Ravi Shastri questions decision to not include Mohammad Shami in Asia Cup squad

800m:

3y-3y-(Bated Breath/Blush’s Gift) (Mohith Singh) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Akash (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/45, handy. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. Mysterious Angel

(P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Path Of Peace (Surya Prakash) 1-2.5, 600/48.5, moved easy. Hard To Toss (AA Vikrant) & Stag’s Leap (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/45, former handy.

1000m:

Special Effort (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, not extended.

3y-(Starday/Passion ‘N’ Flames) (B Nikhil) & Cape Town (G Naresh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair finished level. Sound Echo (Aneel) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well. Pinatubo (Dhanu Singh) & My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, pair moved freely. 3y-(Net Whizz/Welltold) (G Naresh) 1-19, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Silver Lining (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, handy. Malibu (Kuldeep Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Lagos (Trainer) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, maintains form. Turgut (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well.