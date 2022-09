Racing: White Roses, Nugget, Temptations shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:11 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

(Representational Image) White Roses, Nugget, Temptations, Superstellar, Bugsy and Thanks impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: White Roses, Nugget, Temptations, Superstellar, Bugsy and Thanks impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

NRI Secret (Apprentice) 48, moved freely. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) (From 1200/600) 45, eased up. The Hambone (Koushik) (From 1000/400) 46, handy.

Also Read Racing: True Icon wins Major Mir Mujtaba Hussain Memorial Cup

800m:

Survivor (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy.

1000m:

Shah Of Iran (Afroz Khan) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved freely.

Acrobat (Apprentice) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved freely. NRI Angel (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:

800m:

Hot Seat (Khurshad Alam) 55, 600/41, handy.

1000m:

Top In Class (Khurshad Alam) & Good Tidings (Md Ismail) 1-7, 800/51, 600/37, former moved well. The Thunder (RB) 1-10, 800/54, 600/43, moved well. Soorya Kiran (Md Ismail) & Life Is Good (RB) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38, pair finished level. Sea Of Class (K Mukesh) & Aiza (Apprentice) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38, pair finished level. Lafayette (RB) 1-10, 800/53, 600/41, moved well. Temptations (P Ajeeth K) & Superstellar (Surya Prakash) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39, a fit pair. Exclusive Spark (RB) & Soorya Kiran (Md Ismail) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40, former moved well. Dream Jewel (K Mukesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/42, handy. Isra (Afroz Khan) & Star Racer (Kuldeep Singh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, former moved well.

Trump Star (Deepak Singh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41, looks well. Hugh Capet (Dhanu Singh) & Top Secret (Mohit Singh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40, pair not extended. Special Effort (K Mukesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39, not extended. Bugsy (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 800/51, 600/40, pleased. City Of Hustle (Koushik) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42, well in hand.

Space Time (Apprentice) & Sound Echo (Kuldeep Singh) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39, pair well in hand. Thanks (Surya Prakash) & Lifetime (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 800/50, 600/37, former to note. Arrowtown (K Mukesh) 1-9, 800/53, 600/41, good. Icicle (AA Vikrant) & Swiss Girl (Rafique Sk) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39, pair looks well. White Roses (P Ajeeth K) & Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 800/51, 600/40, a fit pair.

NOTED ON MONDAY 19-9-22

SAND

1000m:

Pleroma (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good. Akash (Rafique Sk) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Crimson Rose (Madhu Babu) & NRI Touch (Rohit Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45,

pair worked well. Lifes Song (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in fine trim.