Radhika Apte excited about first sci-fi project

The actor talks about playing the character Laxmi who befriends robots like they are humans in the upcoming series OK Computer

By | Published: 3:51 pm

Actor Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series OK Computer. She says she is excited, because this is her first sci-fi project.

The series is produced by Anand Gandhi, director of the acclaimed film Ship Of Theseus.

Gandhi has written the script with Pooja Shetty, and Neil Pagedar, directors of the show.

Radhika stars with Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff in the series that explores themes inspired by current realities and is brimming with wry humour.

“After doing multiple projects in the digital space, I was really excited for my first sci-fi project, especially playing the character of Laxmi – a really cool character who accepts the new future and befriends robots like they are humans, I quite enjoyed playing her,” Radhika said.

Vijay says his roles have always been intense, and he was eager to pick up something more in the space of comedy. “When the script of OK Computer was offered to me, it seemed like it was programmed for me. The research that has been put into this show is outstanding and I couldn’t let go of the opportunity to play the role of Saajan, the anti-technology police officer. It’s quite the opposite in reality as I am usually the one who is enamoured by advancements and technology,” Vijay said.

Director Pooja Shetty said that by the time they finished research and writing, the script started to resemble a whimsical Ph.D. thesis. “We wanted to create a plausible, authentic, and accessible future world that also extrapolated the absurdities, joys, and difficulties of present-day India,” Shetty said.

OK Computer also features Rasika Dugal, Vibha Chibber, Sarang Sathaye, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Kani Kusruti among others.