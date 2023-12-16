Radhika Gupta assumes charge as Additional Collector

Radhika Gupta, an IAS officer from the 2021 batch, assumed the role of Additional Collector (Local Bodies) for Hanamkonda district this Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hanamkonda: Radhika Gupta, a 2021 batch IAS officer, has taken charge as the Additional Collector (Local Bodies) of Hanamkonda district here on Saturday. After officially assuming office, she met with District Collector Sikta Patnaik, presenting a sapling as a gesture of goodwill in the collector’s chamber.

The new Additional Collector received warm greetings and tokens of welcome from Additional Collector Mahenderji, and DRDO Srinivas Kumar.

