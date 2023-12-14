Telangana: Habitual offender arrested in Hanamkonda

Irfan was involved in a string of thefts in Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Representational Image.

Hanamkonda: A habitual offender Shaikh Irfan has been arrested by Hasanparthy police at Bavupeta crossroad in the district on Thursday. The 26-year-old resident of Kothagudem had been evading the authorities since his recent release from jail under the PD Act.

Irfan was involved in a string of thefts in Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. His modus operandi often involved breaking into homes, with recent incidents at Yellandu police station, where he stole Rs 9,000 and two-and-a-half tolas of gold ‘Chandraharam’ (necklace). Accompanied by his accomplice, Matin, they targeted various residences, absconding with gold, silver, and huge amounts of cash. “Irfan was involved in over 30 cases since 2013,” the police said in a press note here on Thursday.

Also Read Illegal cattle racket busted, 68 cattle rescued in Jangaon