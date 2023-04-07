Raghava Lawrence’s Rudrudu Telugu trailer is commercially packed

Rudrudu is going to be released on April 14, 2023 and the makers of 'Rudrudu' released the official trailer for the film in Telugu and Tamil languages

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:12 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Source: Twitter/Raghava Lawrence.

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Raghava Lawrence impressed the Telugu audience as an actor with the films Muni, Kanchana, and Shivalinga. The Telugu audience always encouraged and supported Lawrence. With all that love, Raghava Lawrence is now making another attempt to win the hearts of the Telugu audience with the film Rudrudu, aka Rudran in Tamil (original).

Rudrudu is going to be released on April 14, 2023. Today, the makers released the official trailer for the film in Telugu and Tamil languages. As per the trailer, Rudrudu looks commercially packed. It is a proper action thriller. Raghava Lawrence is very impressive in the role of a mass hero. R Sarathkumar, who is seen as the antagonist, is equally powerful as Lawrence in the trailer. Priya Bhavani Shankar is the female lead alongside Lawrence. The film can be a complete entertainer if the story and its execution are good.

Rudrudu is written and directed by Thirumaaran. Kathiresan produced the film under the banner of Five Star Creations LLP. Sam CS and GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film. RD Rajasekhar is the cinematographer, and Anthony is the editor.

Raghava Lawrence has a very good lineup next to Rudrudu. He is currently shooting for Chandramukhi 2 and Jigarthanda Double X.