Rahim Super League: Saif scores brace to guide Abbas union to 3-2 victory over CCOB Senior FC

Hyderabad: Saif scored a brace to guide Abbas union 3-2 victory over CCOB Senior FC in the TFA’s ”A” Division Rahim Super League football Championship held at Gymkhana football ground Secunderabad on Thursday.
Alongside Saif’s two goals, Imran added a score for their side. In the other tie, Artillery recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Central Exercise GST.
In the next tie tomorrow, Abbas union FC will meet Central Exercise – GST
Results: Abbas union 3 (Imran 1, Saif 1, Saif 1) bt CCOB SR FC 2 (Zubair, Isha); Artillery 1 (Chhetri 1) bt Central Exercise – GST 0.