Rahkeem Cornwall made history by scoring double ton in T20 cricket

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:46 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: Rahkeem Cornwall forayed into the record books by scoring a double century in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat in the ongoing Atlanta Open 2022 League.

The Antiguan cricketer smashed 205 off 77 balls with a strike rate of 266.23. His brutal inning was laced with 17 fours and 22 sixes.

Rahkeem, who plays for Atlanta Fire, had put on a stellar performance against the team Square Drive’ to help his team post a huge total of 326 runs on the board in the allotted 20 overs.

The right-handed batsman reached his 100 in 43 balls and then raced to his double ton in 74 balls. The West Indies all-rounder, who opened the innings with Steven Taylor for the team Atlanta Fire, remained not out by the end of the innings.

The 29-year-old was adjudged Player of the Match for his exceptional innings.

Rahkeem plays for the West Indies international cricket team in Tests.

Atlanta Open T20 2022 is a five-day tournament that features teams across the globe. The tournament is being held in the USA from 5-9 October. The winner and runner-up teams will receive $ 75,000 and $ 20,000 in prize money respectively.