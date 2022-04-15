| Rahul Gandhi Likely To Tour Telangana In May

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:12 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to tour Telangana during the first week of May. During his two-day tour, he will be participating in a meeting at Warangal and later would convene a meeting with party leaders in Hyderabad.

The State unit is yet to finalise the invitees for Rahul Gandhi’s meeting. All these aspects were discussed during Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore’s meeting with leaders here on Friday.

During the meeting, the party leaders discussed on the party membership drive, which crossed 40 lakh mark. Since the membership drive concluded, the party was now focusing on extending insurance coverage to all those, who obtained party membership. A control room is also being set up at Gandhi Bhavan.

Manickam Tagore will be convening a meeting with District Congress Committee chiefs, former Ministers and MLAs and other leaders to discuss poll preparations.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy, former Minister J Geetha Reddy and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

