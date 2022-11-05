Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra in Sangareddy

Source: Twitter/Bharat Jodo. Touching several villages en route his yatra, Gandhi walked across Andole-Jogipet twin towns.

Sangareddy: After a day’s break, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Choutakur in Sangareddy.

Touching several villages en route his yatra, Gandhi walked across Andole-Jogipet twin towns.

He stopped at Dhanampally in Andole Mandal on Saturday at 9.30am after walking 21 km. Several Congress workers from different constituencies of Medak joined him. He is expected to resume the yatra at 4 PM.

TPCC President A Revanth Reddy, Damaodar Rajanarasimha and others are accompanying him.