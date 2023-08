Aaron Paul hits double century in HCA B Division two-day league

T Aaron Paul hit an unbeaten 207 while Vikash Gupta scored 118 to power their side Mahmood CC to 413/8 against Mahbubnagar district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

T Aaron Paul, Vikas Gupta and A Rahul Reddy

Hyderabad: T Aaron Paul hit an unbeaten 207 while Vikash Gupta scored 118 to power their side Mahmood CC to 413/8 against Mahbubnagar district in the HCA B Division two-day league match on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: R Dayanand 221/1 in 67.5 overs (M Rakesh Yadav 68, P Raghava 94batting) vs SCRSA; Jai Hanuman w/o AOC; Budding Stars 157 in 37.5 overs (S Nishanth 4/67, M Ritvik 3/36) & 8/0 in 2 overs vs EMCC118 in 24.1 overs (Karthikeya Kak 3/37, Salman Khan 6/36); Central Excise 288/8 in 78 overs (J Mallikarjun 93, PS Chaitanya Reddy 73; B Rathan Teja 4/126) vs MP Colts; Deccan Chronicle 338 in 75.5 overs (Vaishnav Reddy 170no, CV Milind 52, G Sankeerth 55; B Harshith 4/58, Sathish Kumar 5/85) vs Hyderabad Bottling 51/2 in 11.4 overs; Cambridge XI 221/8 in 57 overs (M Dhanush 75; Ameeruddin 5/56) vs Continental; union Bank of India 306 in 61 overs (Ronald Roy Rodrigues 76, P Aravind 55no; A Rahul Reddy 5/75, Yash Kapadia 4/69) vs Income Tax 98 in 24.2 overs (Nitin Sai Yadav 6/28, Amol Shinde 3/52); India Cements 306 in 86.3 overs (A Shrunjith Reddy 51, M Samhith Reddy 67, Suraj Saxena 69, B Tejodhaur 58; Vishal Sharma 4/61) vs State Bank of India; Ensconse 158 in 48.2 overs (Shubham Ghanshyam Sharma 6/25) vs Gemini Friends 108/1 in 39 overs (Yash Gupta 66batting);

B Division two-day league: Medak Dist 328 in 61.3 overs (B Hishanth 74, Mohd Arfaz 81; Saaransh Sharma 3/104) vs Jai Bhagawathi 51/3 in 7.4 overs; Elegant 314 in 75.4 overs (Muntazir Ahmed 51, Bardosh Khan 51, Y Yuganand Sree 69; Mohd Nadeem Khan 4/67, Nitish Viraj 3/52) vs New Blues; Mahmood CC 413/18 in 90 overs (Vikash Gupta 118, T Aaron Paul 207 no, Y Chay 50; K Srikanth 3/62, K Anil 4/79) vs Mahbubnagar Dist; Karimnagar Dist 234 in 45.1 overs (A Rithwik Surya 58, Syed Aqdaam 55; C Rithwick Siddharth 4/44) vs Brothers XI 119/6 in 30 overs; Adilabad Dist 167 in 52.5 overs (Jatin Yadav 6/51) vs Oxford Blues 96/3 in 34 overs; Agarwal Seniors 173 in 40.4 overs (S Rahul raja 65, B Nikhil Kumar 51; Vaishnav Sai Tanay 4/54, Khush Agarwal 3/76) lost to Sayi Satya 174/4 in 32.4 overs (K Vinmukh Raj 73no, M Saketh reddy 50); Classic 484/7 in 90 overs (K Harinath 166 no, Karan Pattnayak 51, Aawez Ahmed 74, Anshul Modi 83,) vs Greenturf; Balaji Colts 403/9 in 90 overs (M Hansin Reddy 63, A Vinayak Manoj 108, Ritvik Surendra 73, D Dheeraj 52no; Arjun Choudhary 4/85) vs Osmania University; Khalsa 421/7 in 90 overs (Sarthak Bharadwaj 162, Chirag Yadav 107) vs Nalgonda Dist 21/1 in 3.2 overs; WMCC 121 in 43.5 overs (Dev Mehta 5/31, M Koushik Reddy 4/38) lost to Team Speed 122/1 in 21.2 overs (S Vimal Dev 73no); Galaxy 187 in 52.2 overs (Smith 67, JV Siva Charan 63, Rishi Stalin 3/44, Aryan Reddy 3/43) vs Gouds XI 87/1 in 21 overs; HPS B 92 in 35.3 overs (Saharsh Kompally 5/25) lost to Hyderabad Titans 95/4 in 34.1 overs (Adit Somendra 53no); Sri Chakra 252 in 57.2 overs (Y Satya Sai Yashaswi 69, A Sai Venkata Anurag 120; Abdul Kaleem Khan 4/73) vs Zinda Tilismath; Deccan Wanderers 472 in 90 overs (Karan Yadav 115, Shobit Choudary 63, Hamza Ali Raza 63, Mohd Babillail 86, D Manish 50no) vs Ours; Khammam Dist 231 in 48.5 overs (P Somesh 61, S Vamshi 59; Arjun Anand Kamat 4/45, Shashank Chetri 4/60) vs Manchester 98/7 in 34 overs (V Mahesh 3/38); Apex 391/8 in 90 overs (Arbaz Baig 113, S Akhil 50, Jawad Khan 69, M Siddu Nayak 67; C Nishanth Sen Reddy 3/59) vs Kosaraju; Saleemnagar 286 in 54.1 overs (Mohd Irfan 53, Mahi Yadav 62, BH Rohit 65; K Harshavardhan 4/59) vs PKMCC 128/2 in 29 overs (Anvith Reddy 68batting).