Yash slams double century in HCA A Division three-day league

Yash Gupta went on to score a double century while Abdul Ela Al Qureshi scalped six wickets for 65 as their side Gemini Friends crushed Ensconse

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Yash Gupta and Abdul Ela Al Qureshi

Hyderabad: Overnight batter Yash Gupta went on to score a double century while Abdul Ela Al Qureshi scalped six wickets for 65 as their side Gemini Friends crushed Ensconse by an innings and 191 runs in the HCA A Division three-day league match on Thursday.

In another match, Salman Khan picked up six wickets for 45 to bowl his side Budding Stars to a 158-run win over EMCC.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: R Dayanand 464 & 210/8 in 44.2 overs (Raghava Pattapu 80; M Suresh 5/61) drew with SCRSA 202 in 69.3 overs (M Suresh 61; Lokesh 5/36, Raghava Patappu 3/72); Budding Stars 157 & 396/8 decl in 88.2 overs (Mir Jaweed Ali 91; Harish Thakur 5/57) bt EMCC 118 & 277 in 71.2 overs (Aman Rao P 70; M Sai Pragnay Reddy 120; Salman Khan 6/45, M Ruthwik Yadav 3/49); Central Excise 335 & 229/8 decl in 51 overs (J Mallikarjun 71, N Sandeep Goud 51) drew with MP Colts 218 & 66/1 in 17 overs; Deccan Chronicle 338 & 267/6 decl in 34.4 overs (M Pratyush 64, T Ravi Teja 69, CV Milind 52, G Sankeerth 55; B Harshith 4/58, Satish Kumar 5/85) drew with Hyderabad Bottling 299 & 207/6 in 56 overs (K Jagdeesh Reddy 77; Md Saqlain Arafat 3/65); Cambridge XI 264 & 255/2 decl in 56.4 overs (Shashank Lokesh 110no, N Rakesh 108) drew with Continental 147 & 148/4 in 41 overs (M Sai Pratheek 51); union Bank of India 306 in 61 overs bt Income Tax 98 & 186 in 38.5 overs (P Gaurav Reddy 50; Nitin Sai Yadav 3/93, Amol Shinde 5/56); India Cements 306 & 137/2 in 28 overs (Yash V Satwalekar 73no) drew with SBI 391 in 130.3 overs (KSK Chaitanya 83, Vishal Sharma 51; A Shrunjith Reddy 5/113); Ensconse 158 & 147 in 32.4 overs (Mohd Junaid Ali 66; Abdul Ela Al Qureshi 6/65, Pranva Varma 3/40) lost to Gemini Friends 496/6 in 149 overs (Yash Gupta 200; Ammaar Ayub 3/151, Mohd Junaid Ali 3/45);

Day 2: Evergreen 409 in 101.2 overs (Vignesh Agarwal 78, MA Shanmukha 3/86) vs BDL 227/6 in 64.5 overs (K Himateja 83batting, K Bhagath Varma 66);

B Division two-day league:

Vijay Hanuman 194 in 59.2 overs (Mohd Zaveed 99; Ravinder Siddu 5/45) vs Warangal Dist 86/0 in 19 overs; Visaka 141 in 41.2 overs (P Shiva 93; Shashank Varma 5/29, Raj Shekar 4/49) lost to Baalaji CC 144/4 in 20 overs (Vignesh 77); Sri Shyam 278 in 81.4 overs (M Karthik 121no; Md Zafarullah Khan 4/57) vs CCOB 40/1 in 7.2 overs; Beema CC 432 in 88.3 overs (Viven Gagan G 135, A Jai Ram Kashyap 95, Saleh Bin Omer Batha 54no; S Nipun Reddy 3/56) vs Deccan Blues; Nizamabad Dist 206 in 56.5 overs (D Ajith Raja 76, Y Srikar Reddy 56; R Pranav Aditya 3/43, Ahwinan Ram B 6/26) vs HUCC 96/5 in 34 overs; Rohit XI 137 in 56.5 overs (Benjamin Thomas 5/21) vs Sportive CC 87/2 in 25 overs; Cheerful Chums 510 in 88.4 overs (A Devi Dhanush 124, S Sai Akshar Goud 182, U Yoginath 73, Abhiram Miryala 50; A Mani Kiran 6/52) vs Rakesh XI; Hyd Blues 340 in 82.2 overs (Ujjwal Yadav 53, Mohd Khaja 54; Ankit Singh 3/79, Tushar Tripathi 3/51) vs National CC 55/0 in 9 overs; Sec’bad Nawabs 140 in 41.5 overs (VVS Sarvajit 64; Wafi Kacchi 4/42, SSVV Nanda Kumar 3/21) lost to Charminar 141/1 in 26.1 overs (Wafi Kacchi 73no, SSVN Nanda Kumar 50); Crown CC 206 in 56.2 overs (Kumar Kushwa 3/37) vs Mega City 124/1 in 33 overs; Future Star 465 in 61.5 overs (Divesh Bajaj 82, M Sai Karthikeya 166, C Akash 73; Bhupender Kumar 4/48) vs MCC 85/4 in 16 overs; Postal 157 in 38.2 overs (K Pavan Kumar 5/36) lost to Concorde 161/3 in 38.2 overs (Ayaan Mohd Ahmed 74no).