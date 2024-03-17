Cherlapalli railway station development works nearing completion

The station will not only reduce the congestion on other existing rail terminals but also to serve passengers in the eastern part of the city.

Hyderabad: The development works on the Cherlapalli Railway Station are progressing swiftly and are likely to be completed in the next few weeks.

To meet the growing needs of the city, Serilingampalli on the western part of the twin city was earlier developed as a terminal station. And now, the Cherlapalli Railway Station is being developed as another terminal station under the South Central Railway (SCR) jurisdiction.

SCR officials said Cherlapalli is strategically located on the eastern side of Hyderabad, an area experiencing rapid development, and is conveniently situated near the Outer Ring Road.

The station is being developed with several infrastructural facilities and passenger amenities at a cost of nearly Rs 430 crore. A new station building with modern architectural facade is being constructed and comprises six booking counters, separate waiting halls for women and men, as well as an upper-class waiting area and an executive lounge on the ground floor.

Additionally, the first floor will house a cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities.

In addition, the redeveloped station will have four additional high-level platforms, while the existing five platforms have also been extended to accommodate full length trains.

Two Foot over Brides – one 12 metres wide and another 6 metres wide is also being constructed to facilitate seamless inter-platform movement.

Further, all nine platforms would have escalators and lifts for facilitating passenger movement. It will also have coach maintenance facilities for facilitating starting of trains from the station.