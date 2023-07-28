Rain Impact: Karimnagar cable bridge approach road develops cracks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: The approach road to the Karimnagar cable-stayed bridge has developed cracks following the continuous rainfall during the last few days.

The protection walls of the bridge were also damaged in the rains. Officials have clarified that there was no major damage and that this was natural compaction following the rains.

The cable bridge constructed across the river Manair on the outskirts of Karimnagar town has become a tourism spot, with a large number of people thronging the bridge on Friday to have a glimpse of the bridge as well as the water below after the release of floodwaters from the Lower Manair Dam. With the cracks being visible on the approach road, some expressed safety concern.

R&B Executive Engineer G Sambasiva Rao made it clear that there were no defects in the laying of the approach road and that the cracks after the rains were due to natural compaction.

Stating that it would take a season for the newly laid road to settle down, he said the final coat of BC (bituminous concrete) was yet to be laid. Footpath and dynamic lighting system works were also pending. The work was about to start, when the rains began, he said.