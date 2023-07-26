Telangana govt to reimburse fee for BC students in national institutions: Kamalakar

Students studying in about 200 to 250 institutions across the country would get fee reimbursement on the lines of the overseas scholarship scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Wednesday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday said the State government had decided to provide fee reimbursement to BC students studying in national institutions such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and others.

Students studying in about 200 to 250 institutions across the country would get fee reimbursement on the lines of the overseas scholarship scheme. Terming it a great decision that would help the future generations, the Minister thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao for taking another innovative decision to provide education to students from backward communities.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Kamalakar said the guidelines for fee reimbursement scheme would be finalized after a meeting along with intellectuals and senior leaders from the BC communities on July 28 at MCHRD, Hyderabad.

The fee structure varies from one institution to another. So, it would also be finalized how much should be sanctioned to each student per year. Ministers from BC communities including Talasani Srinivas Yadav and V Srinivas Goud would also participate in the meeting.

Besides fee reimbursement, it was also decided to provide wool blankets, bedsheets, notebooks and others to students staying in post-matric BC hostels on par with pre-metric hostel students. In this regard, the Chief Minister made an announcement on Wednesday, he said.

He said 34,000 BC students staying in 302 post-matric hostels would benefit from this academic year.

Earlier, only 19 BC Gurukulam schools were there in Telangana and 7,580 students used to study. After formation of the State, the number of schools had increased to 327, with the number of students going up to 1.87 lakh.

All these schemes including fee reimbursement, facilities to post-matric students and Gurukulam schools would be brought under a single umbrella and given a name, for which a logo would be released on July 28, Kamalakar said.