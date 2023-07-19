Rains breathe life into waterfalls of erstwhile Adilabad

For the second consecutive day, the former Adilabad district experienced light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 04:45 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Adilabad: The incessant rains have not only brought cheer to farmers, but have breathed life into famous seasonal waterfalls of the erstwhile Adilabad district, cheering nature lovers and tourists.

Erstwhile Adilabad district continued to register light to moderate rains for the second day on Wednesday. The showers, however, resulted in the idyllic Kuntala, Pochera and some seasonal wonders of nature coming alive. Due to the continuous downpours, Kuntala waterfalls in Neradigonda and Pochera waterfalls in Both mandal of Adilabad district rumbled back to life.

The scenic Chintalamadara waterfalls in Tiryani mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district too came alive on Wednesday following rains in upstream areas. “It is flowing in its full glory for the first time in this monsoon. It is a sight to behold to take a glimpse of the hidden gem where water plunges into a pool from a height of 50 feet,” Thumram Gopal, chairman of the eco-tourism committee that manages the fall told ‘Telangana Today.’

The erstwhile Adilabad is home to several pristine waterfalls. Some of them include Gayathri and Koratikal in Neradigonda mandal, Kanakai in Bazarhathnoor, Peddagundam in Echoda mandal, Darloddi waterfall in Khandal village, and Lohara in Adilabad Rural mandal, Gunjala waterfall in Tamsi mandal of Adilabad district, and Mitte or Sapthagundala in Lingapur mandal, Babejhari in Kerameri, Yellammakunta, Gundala in Tiryani mandal and Samutulagundam in Asifabad mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

A major portion of these waterfalls are seasonal ones and are not equipped with roads and basic amenities. They flow in their full glory only when the region registers heavy rains for a week. However, locals, nature lovers and tourists belonging to not only erstwhile Adilabad district, but from several parts of Telangana and neighboring Maharashtra made a beeline to visit the waterfalls and to spend leisurely with their family members and friends.

The visitors compete one among other to take a dip in the pools of the waterfalls and to click photographs and videos at these picturesque spots. They then share images on social media platforms. Filmmakers also shoot songs on the beautiful surroundings of these nature wonders, while photographers and shutterbugs click pre-wedding photographs of soon-to-be married pairs.