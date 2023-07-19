Adilabad, Nirmal districts see moderate rains

Meanwhile, Nirmal district''s average rainfall was 52.3 mm. Narsapur(G) mandal witnessed the highest rainfall of 71.8 mm. The district recorded an actual rainfall of 396 mm as against 333 mm from June 1 to July 19.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Adilabad/Nirmal: Several parts of both Adilabad and Nirmal districts registered light to moderate rains on Wednesday.

The average rainfall of Adilabad district was 53.9 mm. Tamsi mandal received the highest rainfall of 70 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 346 mm compared to the normal rainfall of 377 mm from June 1 to July 19. Except for Jainad, Adilabad Urban, Mavala and Talamadugu mandals, the remaining 13 mandals had normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, Nirmal district”s average rainfall was 52.3 mm. Narsapur(G) mandal witnessed the highest rainfall of 71.8 mm. The district recorded an actual rainfall of 396 mm as against 333 mm from June 1 to July 19. Similarly, the average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad was 35 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 368 mm from June 1 to July 19 compared to 371 mm. Sirpur (U) mandal had highest rainfall of 69.5 mm.