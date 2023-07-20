Rains: BRS puts farmers protests on hold for a week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: The State-wide protests by farmers and the BRS condemning TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s statement that only three-hour power supply was necessary for the agriculture sector, were put on hold for a week in view of the heavy rains lashing the State.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao announced this decision on Thursday. A decision to postpone the protests was taken by the BRS after assessing the conditions prevailing in the State in the wake of heavy rains, he said.

The protests would be resumed by involving the farmers in a big way once there was some let-up in the rains, he said, appealing to elected representatives, leaders and party functionaries to stand by the farmers and the general public at this juncture.