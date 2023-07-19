Telangana: BC leaders give stern warning to Congress leaders against personal attacks

Condemning the statements made by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on backward classes, BRS leaders issued a stern warning to Congress leaders against making such derogatory comments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Wednesday condemned the remarks made by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on backward classes and issued a stern warning to Congress leaders against making such derogatory comments insulting the backward classes. They cautioned that unless the Congress leaders stop making such irresponsible statements, the latter will not be allowed to roam freely on the streets of Telangana.

The BC Ministers and MLAs of the ruling BRS convened a meeting at the quarters of Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Wednesday. Addressing the mediapersons after the meeting, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav warned the Congress party against body-shaming BC leaders. He said the Congress party leaders are making inappropriate comments hurting the self-respect of the BCs. He said the BCs will be united to fight the Congress party’s propaganda and a huge public meeting will be held in Hyderabad soon.

“It will not be tolerated if BC leaders are talked down to. We will not sit back and watch if the Congress leaders resort to personal attacks. Unless their realise their mistake and apologise, we will see to it that they pay for their deeds,” he said.

Minister V Srinivas Goud said some Congress leaders were becoming arrogant and belittling the growing BC leadership in the BRS. He stated that the BCs were being targeted intentionally and pointed out that the Congress leaders who were seeking the votes of the BCs, were hurting their self-respect. “The Congress party is conspiring to suppress the BCs instead of promoting their leadership. If this continues, the party will be buried in the ground,” he warned.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that they will reach out every household in the State and fight against the anti-people policies of Congress party. He said the BCs comprise around 56 percent of the population in Telangana and they will soon announce an action plan against the Congress which was conspiring to supresss them both politically and economically.