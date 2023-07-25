Rains disturb normal life in erstwhile Karimnagar

Tanks, ponds, rivulets and other water bodies were overflowing after huge inflows from catchment areas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Karimnagar: Normal life in the erstwhile Karimnagar district was disturbed due to continuous rainfall during the last 24 hours. People remained confined to their houses following the continuous showers.

Tanks, ponds, rivulets and other water bodies were overflowing after huge inflows from catchment areas. The Vemulawada police rescued a person, Maruthi, who accidentally fell in Mulavagu. On being alerted on the incident, CI Karunakar along with his staff rushed to Mulavagu and rescued Maruthi.

Paddy fields in Vankayagudem of Shankarapatnam mandal are inundated. Traffic movement was stalled as a low level culvert was damaged and submerged on the outskirts of Rangaraopet of Metpalli mandal.

The Mid Manair Reservoir is getting 7,500 cusecs of inflows from Manair and Mulavagu rivulets. Fifteen TMC of water is available as against 27 TMC of its storage capacity. The Lower Manair Dam is getting inflows from Moyathummeda rivulet. Out of 24 TMC, 12 TMC of water is available in the project.