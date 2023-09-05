| Hyderabad Rains Two Gates Each Of Himayat Sagar And Osman Sagar Lifted

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Amid heavy downpour in the city, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Tuesday urged the citizens to be cautious and stay indoors.

Meanwhile, incessant rains from last two days continue to bring heavy inflows to the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar. On Tuesday morning, two floodgates each of both the reservoirs were lifted up to two feet.

While the outflow for Osman Sagar is expected to be 442 cusecs, officials say that Himayat Sagar would release 1373 cusecs of water.

In view of this, the Commissioner instructed officials to alert residents of the area and close catchment areas to avoid any incidents.

To report rain-related incidents and seek assistance, contact GHMC helpline number 004- 21111111 or dial 100. One can also contact the EV&DM control room at 9000113667.