Rains likely to lash Hyderabad in a while, says IMD-H

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:18 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next three hours, according to India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H).

According to a bulletin released by the weather department at 11:40 am on Tuesday, light to moderate rain is very likely to lash several districts including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy, Yadadri, Jangaon, Medak, and Siddipet.

The IMD-H issued a yellow alert in the city on Tuesday predicting water pooling on roads and low-lying areas.