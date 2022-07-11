Rains recede in erstwhile Adilabad, bring relief to public

Published Date - 05:34 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao tours a low-lying area in Naspur mandal on Monday.

Adilabad: Erstwhile Adilabad district registered light rains, giving a breather to the public on Monday.

According to a weather report available on Telangana State Development Planning Society, Mancherial district recorded an average rainfall of 62 mm up to 8.30 am. Vemanapalli received the highest rainfall of 157 mm, followed by Kotapalli which recorded 145 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 598 mm as against the normal rainfall of 297 mm from June 1 to July 11, indicating excess by 101 percent.

Similarly, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district’s average rainfall was 52 mm and Bejjur mandal saw the highest rainfall of 133 mm. It had an actual rainfall of 592 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 288 mm, reflecting an excess of 105 percent. Nirmal district which was battered by heavy rains witnessed 28 mm of rainfall. Adilabad district experienced an average rainfall of 27 mm.

The drop in rainfall brought a slight respite to the people of the district. Authorities of revenue, police and other departments took up flood-relief measures. Damaged roads were temporarily repaired, allowing people to reach mainstream for various needs including medical emergencies. Local MLAs Durgam Chinnaiah and Koneru Konappa toured the flood-affected areas.

Heavy rains occurred in the district affecting normal life for the two days in a row on Saturday and Sunday. Streams were overflown, disrupting the transportation system of many villages and irrigation projects received copious inflows. Cotton, soya and paddy crops, being grown in thousands of acres, were damaged, causing losses to farmers.

Similarly, low-lying areas were inundated, causing inconvenience to people in different parts of Nirmal and Bhainsa towns. Rainwater entered houses in a few colonies of Bhainsa and Nirmal towns. A person drowned while catching fish in an irrigation tank at Wanalpahad in Bhainsa town. Two houses collapsed due to torrential rains and seven roads were battered in Adilabad district.