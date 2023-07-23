Rains: Sirpur (T) mandal remains disconnected from three sides

Rainwater touched beams of bridges built across Wardha river at Hudkili and Podsa of Chandrapur district and Venkatraopet in Sirpur (T) mandal resulting in suspension of traffic on these structures.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) mandal remained cut off from three sides due to flooding streams and the Wardha river which was in spate following the heavy rains in upstream areas on Sunday.

Rainwater touched beams of bridges built across Wardha river at Hudkili and Podsa of Chandrapur district and Venkatraopet in Sirpur (T) mandal resulting in suspension of traffic on these structures. Meanwhile, a stream and tributary of Wardha submerged a high-level bridge at Parigaon village in Sirpur (T) mandal, hitting traffic on Sirpur (T)-Koutala route.

Residents of Koutala, Chintalamanepalli and Maharashtra were forced to take alternate stretches to reach Kaghaznagar for various needs. Citizens of Sirpur (T) mandal centre and surrounding villages could not enter Koutala and Maharashtra.

Local police were deployed to prevent usages of the bridge and roads leading to Maharashtra and Koutala mandals.