Rains, thunder bring down mercury in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: After a hot afternoon with the mercury reaching 35 degree Celsius, showers cooled down many areas of the city on Wednesday. The areas around Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Srinagar Colony, Begumpet, Khairatabad, Yousufguda and Shaikpet received showers along with thunder.

Out of these, Begumpet saw the highest rainfall, with the Automatic Weather Station (AWS) by Telangana State Development Planning Society at CESS recording 15 mm of rain.

Various other places of the city also saw showers which brought down the temperature to 24 degree Celsius to 26 degree Celsius in those places. As of Wednesday afternoon, the AWS at Hastinapuram on Wednesday recorded the highest rainfall in the city at 23.8 mm, putting it in the moderate rainfall range. In that part of the city, Saidabad, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Nagole and Alkapuri also saw a moderate amount of rainfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad, a similar weather pattern is expected over the next few days, with thunder showers occurring towards evening. The IMD also forecasts cloudy skies in the coming days, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 33 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius. The nights are expected to be cooler, with 24 degree Celsius to 25 degree Celsius temperature.

